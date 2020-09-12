Some might wonder why the city of Union has to spend thousands of dollars to check for mussels in the Bourbeuse River, and, possibly, pay to remove them. For Andy Roberts of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others who study the bivalve mollusks, the proof is in the ponds.
‘Important components in the stream ecosystem’
“They serve as a major food source for fish, mammals and other animals,” Roberts said. “By filtering the water in numbers, they process a large amount of excess stream nutrients and act as sinks for harmful nitrogen waste compounds produced by animals, including people. In doing this, they essentially act as nature’s filter, cleaning the stream and improving water quality.”
Roberts said mussels’ living and dead shells that litter the bottom of the stream provide living spaces and hidey holes for small animals that form the base of the food chain.
They also provide waste that acts as an energy source for bottom-dwelling creatures, he said. “It’s like a five-course dinner for aquatic insects and other bottom-dwellers, which in turn are prey items for fish.”
‘Part of the region’s natural heritage’
“They have a long history with people starting with Native Americans harvesting them for food and making tools out of their shells. Later, we made buttons out of the shell material, and then our mussels provided nuclei for the cultured pearl industry.”
Roberts said mussels have an incredible life history that involves a parasitic stage on fish, in which female mussels play as life-like lures to attract their fish hosts. “Once a fish strikes the lure, mussels’ microscopic, brooding offspring can briefly attach to their gills and later metamorphose into a free-living mussel.”
‘Mussel beds can be a century or more old’
“Personally, when I pick up an older mussel from the water, I am humbled to see that this little invertebrate is actually older than me,” he said. “To think that this small bivalved mollusk has survived so long living in such a harsh environment constantly filtering the water, fishing and serving the ecosystem, to see the diversity of these animals and experience the special places they live, demands a certain amount of respect for mussels. They are an incredible natural resource.”