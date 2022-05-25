Three area leaders discussed workforce development with several University of Missouri deans and senior administrators over lunch May 18 at the Franklin County Family Resource Center.
The discussion was part of the MU group’s tour of the east central region of the state. The MU Extension organized the bus tour to give the university’s leaders a better understanding of the state they serve, according to the Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart.
“When you bring a provost in, when you bring enrollment management, and then you bring different deans in, it helps them think about where their students are coming from and the needs of the state — workforce issues, the housing issue,” Stewart said.
The tour also included stops in Salem, Owensville and Jefferson City. Chris Riley-Tillman, interim dean of the College of Education and Human Development; Noah Manring, dean of the College of Engineering; and Jeni Hart, MU’s vice provost for graduate studies were some of the officials that made the trip.
In Union they discussed workforce development with East Central College President Jon Bauer, Union Community Development Director James Schmieder, and Franklin County Community Resource Board (FCCRB) Executive Director Annie Foncannon. Earlier in the morning, they toured the Salem Community Center, followed by stops in Owensville and Jefferson City.
Bauer said the key to workforce development is partnerships. No longer are two-year colleges just a stepping stone on the way to a bachelor’s degree — now they often take students directly into the workforce with a certification or associate degree. In Franklin County, Bauer said, that often means manufacturing or health care.
“One of the skills that employers need in our area in particular, probably more than any other, is welding,” Bauer said. “Our mission is to be responsive to the employer.”
Bauer added that articulation agreements with four-year institutions, like those with the UM system, provide a path for high school students to train for the workforce at the universities of Missouri in Columbia and St. Louis and at Missouri S&T.
Bauer said the A+ program gives Missouri students the ability to attend community college or a vocational school tuition-free to earn a certification or degree before choosing to transfer to a four-year university. Schmieder agreed that partnerships between the city, ECC and employers are essential in developing Union’s workforce. Schmieder cited a program he developed with former Union R-XI Superintendent Steve Weinhold where representatives from local industries would present and be available to students not just in job fairs, but throughout the year, similar to military recruiters.
Now that there are fewer COVID-related restrictions, Schmieder said getting the Pathways to Prosperity program off the ground with new Superintendent Scott Hayes is a priority.
Schmieder envisions elementary career days and middle school field trips to facilities like Silgan Plastic Food Containers and Buddeez Manufacturing where there are opportunities for leadership and education.
Introducing students to jobs inside manufacturing and industrial facilities not only shows students an opportunity outside of college, it gives them something to work toward, according to Schmieder. He added that Franklin County also needs affordable housing for people looking for first houses or apartments.
Foncannon talked about the Franklin County Community Resource Board, the services it provides and its needs. She added to Schmieder’s point that for many foster children FCCRB serves, college campus tours and knowing about post-high school opportunities would be a benefit. FCCRB and the human service sector’s biggest immediate need, though, is workers.
“We’ve had a psychiatrist shortage in the United States for many years,” Foncannon said. “It’s getting to the point of ridiculousness, we’re so short on psychiatrists. But (also) in human services — people who work as aides for those with developmental disabilities, and as aides in the schools as paraprofessionals.”
Hart, the vice provost for graduate students, said that was an important point because most of her students aren’t bound for manufacturing careers, but MU does have social work master’s program. “If we don’t understand what’s happening in these communities, the kinds of services they’re providing and the kinds of resources that they have available and ways that we can also partner with them in order to continue their success, institutionally, I think we’re doing a disservice.”