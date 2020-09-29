Mounting Memories

Brittany Struckhoff has combined her love of hunting and art into a unique hobby, earning some bucks along the way.
The bucks are the trophies she creates through taxidermy to memorialize her customers’ once-in-a-lifetime harvests of monster bucks.
Struckhoff, 25, has spent the past four years honing her craft.
“I’ve done about 20 deer heads so far and usually average four a year,” Struckhoff said. “I like to hunt and I like to do artsy stuff. This is something I’ve always had in the back of my mind.”
Struckhoff got her training at the Missouri School of Taxidermy in Union.
“I was the only person in the class,” she said. “During the class we did a deer mount, a duck, raccoon and a fish. The deer was the easiest. The duck and the fish were very tedious.”
The first deer head she did professionally was for her husband, and Struckhoff admits she needed a little help from her mom, Barb, to subdue her first-time jitters.
“Back then, I had a neighbor who killed a monster buck and asked me to do it, but I said no because I was afraid of messing it up,” Struckhoff said. “I would do it for sure now.”
Struckhoff grew up hunting with her family and went on her first deer hunt when she was 12.
“My dad doesn’t hunt so I went on my first deer hunt with a family friend,” Struckhoff said. “I ended up killing a doe on the first morning right off the bat.”
Struckhoff had to wait several years to get her first big buck, a 10-pointer, and you guessed it, she mounted the head herself.
A dental assistant at Apple Dental in Washington by day, Struckhoff uses her evenings and weekends to prepare the deer heads, which can take several weeks to complete.
“I love my job at the dental office, but I love doing this too,” Struckhoff said.
Her deer mounts sell for $350, which Struckhoff said is a little less than other taxidermists, but she said she’s really not in it for the money.
Although she mostly does deer heads, Struckhoff recently did a coyote for her husband and would someday like to try her hand at full-standing deer mounts. “I’d like to do some animals we don’t have around here,” Struckhoff said. “I’m going to be doing an antelope here soon. It was killed in Wyoming by a friend of my husband’s.”
Struckhoff said she draws the line at household pets. “I’ve had a few people joke with me about it,” Struckhoff said. “I think that would hit a little too close to home.”
Whatever Makes It Special
Sharon Pruessner and her husband, Randy, live in Treloar and have had three deer heads mounted by Struckhoff in recent years, and Sharon Pruessner said the quality is excellent.
“I have nine of them hanging in my living room and hers are just as good as any of the others,” Pruessner said. “We picked Brittany because we knew her and wanted to give her the opportunity and experience to do the mounts.”
Pruessner said she was impressed with Struckhoff’s ambition to take up taxidermy and hunting on her own.
“It’s great that a young woman wanted to pick up that rifle and go into the woods,” Pruessner said. “Now she’s developed such a love for it.”
Pruessner said Struckhoff has done mounts of two nine-pointers and one 10-point buck.
“This is more of my husband’s thing,” Pruessner said. “I always tell him he’s not going to get one mounted and then we do anyway. It has to be at least an eight-point or have a nice looking or unusual rack.”
Pruessner said, even without a “monster” rack, the mount can memorialize an outstanding hunt or have a great story behind it. “Whatever makes it special to you,” she said.
Process
The process of mounting a deer head is not for the faint of heart, but a childhood of hunting, raising and slaughtering animals has eliminated any squeamishness for Struckhoff.
“Basically, the hunters cut the head off of the deer and deliver it to me,” Struckhoff said. “Then I skin the hide off of the skull and that usually takes about 20 minutes. That is my least favorite part.”
The hides are then sent off to a tannery, and due to COVID-19, the return times have been extended because of closures.
The mounts on which the hides are stretched are ordered, as well as replacement eyes and ear inserts. When the tanned hide is returned after three or four weeks, Struckhoff soaks it in salt water to make it pliable.
“Once I have everything, the whole process takes about four hours from start to finish,” Struckhoff said. “I start with laying out the eyes and use clay to mold the face and lips. Once you start the process you can’t stop and take a break.”
The antlers are then glued to the top of the mount and the airbrushing begins.
“That’s my favorite part because I get to be creative,” Struckhoff said. “It usually takes about 45 minutes. I’ve gotten faster and Mom helps. She’s very artsy too.”
Once completed, the fresh deer mount takes a few weeks to cure.
Learning the Craft
Greg Virkler has operated the Missouri School of Taxidermy for about 10 years and has been mounting animal trophies for nearly five decades.
“I’ve probably done 3,000 or 4,000 over the years,” Virkler said. “I always loved going to shops and seeing the deer, fish and bear mounts. I remember my grandpa pointing them out when I was 8 or 9 years old.”
He did his first when he was 16 and enjoys passing the craft on to younger generations. Over the years he’s taught about 30 students in small groups.
“I’ve had a few older students, but the majority are younger,” Virkler said. “The class is six weeks long and intensive. We do three nights a week, usually four or five hours a night.”
Over the years, Virkler said he has had six or eight female students, including Struckhoff. “I remember she was really grossed out by birds for some reason,” Virkler said. “She got over it pretty quick and ended up doing a great job on everything. I could tell all along Brittany had a great eye for detail.”
Virkler said he feels the best way to learn is hands on. “I don’t do anything for them,” Virkler said. “I’ll show them how to do a mount and then they do everything 100 percent on their own.”
His try and try again approach was developed when Virkler first learned taxidermy from a mail order course. “I really don’t know how I stuck with it back then,” Virkler said. “We didn’t have the internet or videos to watch.”
The most unique mount Virkler has done in his career was a full-standing horse about 10 years ago.
“The director of the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis called and asked if you could do a horse,” Virkler said. “It’s always cool to get something different. That was a fun project. As far as I know it’s still on display.”
Stuffed With Possibilities
Struckhoff, a 2013 Washington High School graduate, grew up raising hogs with her parents, Michael and Barbara Piontek, at their farm on Highway 185 between Washington and New Haven.
She showed hogs at the Washington Town & Country Fair for 10 years between the ages of 8 and 18.
She married her husband, Robert, in 2019, and they are expecting their first child, a boy, in January.
Struckhoff said she and Robert plan to pass on their love of the outdoors and hunting to their little one on their property in New Haven where deer are frequent visitors.
Struckhoff said she is already taking orders for this year’s deer season, which is already underway in Missouri.