A missing Kansas teen has been spotted in the Franklin County area, according to a Thursday morning post on the Washington Police Department's Facebook page.
The teen, Caleb Ragsdale, is described by the Kansas Missing and Unsolved project as a "missing or endangered runaway who went missing from Wichita, Kansas on Sept. 6, 2020."
He is originally from Neodesha, Kansas.
Caleb is a 5-foot-9-inch tall teen, who weighs approximately 180 pounds, according to the missing person flyer. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the teen could now weigh 215 pounds.
At the time of his disappearance, he had dark brown hair and eyes.
If anyone has information in regards to his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Washington Police Department, 636-390-1050.