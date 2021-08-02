The Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Contest is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. on the fair’s main stage.
The queen and her court each receive scholarships: $2,500 for the queen, $1,000 for first runner-up, $750 for second runner-up and $500 for Miss Congeniality, whom the contestants will vote for.
As the contestants prepare to interview and take the stage Wednesday, three individuals will decide their final scores — the judges.
Ryan Pownall
For the past 25 years, Ryan Pownall has been involved in pageantry in many roles. Pownall participated in the security detail, queen escort and stage decoration at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen contest.
He has judged pageants in Illinois and Indiana, including twice judging the Miss Illinois State pageant.
Pownall has a civil engineering degree from Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and is a business development manager with Canam Steel Corp.
Pownall resides in Russiaville, Indiana, with his wife, Julia, and children: Noah, Christian, Anna and Ashlyn. He enjoys camping, riding motorcycles, spending time at the lake and traveling to his kids’ sporting events.
Ryan and Julie Pownall are members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, where they serve as Eucharistic ministers, marriage prep councilors and finance council members. Pownall did not provide a headshot by The Missourian’s print deadline.
Leann Jensen
Missouri native and current Lululemon asset protection specialist and manager Leann Jensen grew up on a northeast Missouri farm where she “saw firsthand how to run a family-owned business.”
Her 20-plus years of retail experience include roles in retail management, buying and security. But her career began in Washington at J.C. Penney, where she was hired after graduating from Columbia College. Soon after, Jensen moved to Iowa to work for Von Maur department stores and “put her degree in fashion merchandising to the test.”
Growing up, Jensen could be found playing piano at church and winning free-throw contests for her high school basketball team. Today, she resides in Des Monies, Iowa, with her husband, Andrew, and golden retriever, Bosco. She can often be found at area gyms or at a local winery or brewery, enjoying music with family and friends.
Sarah Broyles
Sarah Broyles is a media relations and program manager for the Etiquette Saint Louis’ Experience 360 Partners division. She has been with Etiquette Saint Louis since 2018, when she was hired as a program instructor.
Broyles is passionate about “helping the next generation of employees cultivate the interpersonal tools needed for success.”
She facilitates and leads both education and networking events designed to allow participants to develop networking skills and provide opportunity to expand their professional networks.
Broyles graduated from Missouri Baptist University, having majored in public relations and journalism.