The Washington Town & Country Fair Queen Contest will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and three judges, Nathan Newell, Brittney Harper and Alisa Van Gels will determine the winners.
Nathan Newell
California native Nathan Newell and his family moved to the St. Louis area when he was a child. When he was 5, the family moved to Franklin County, where Newell spent the rest of his childhood, graduating from Union High School. Newell attended college at Missouri State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree. After working for a few years in St. Louis, he moved to Atlanta to work in the biopharmaceutical industry. Newell eventually took a role that brought him back to St. Louis.
Newell has a passion for travel, having been to six of seven continents, and has a goal to go to Antarctica within the next few years. Newell and his wife of 12 years support an animal rescue shelter, Gateway Guardians, which is where they adopted their golden retriever. In addition to traveling, Newell spends his spare time golfing, doing outdoor activities and eating at new restaurants. Newell and his best friend met one of the Fair headliners, Nelly, in his early years while attending a birthday party at Dave & Busters in St. Louis.
Brittney Harper
Brittney Harper was born and raised on her family farm in Centralia, Missouri. She attended Missouri State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in agriculture communications and marketing. During her college years, she was an intern at the Missouri State Fair, Missouri Soybeans and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), where she has been employed ever since. Currently, Harper is the marketing director for the IAFE and enjoys being involved in the fair industry. She is also the marketing director for Reclaimed, a small-town business that hosts monthly Second Saturday events in Centralia.
Harper is the director for the Centralia Anchor Festival and supports her husband in his third-generation plumbing business. She enjoys volunteering, shopping local and spending time with her husband, Zane, and their beautiful daughter, Abigail. Harper’s family is her whole heart, she says, and she is thrilled to be back in Centralia raising her daughter in the same community she grew up in.
Alisa Van Gels
Alisa Van Gels was born and raised in St. Charles County where she attended kindergarten through high school in the Francis Howell School District. She graduated from Francis Howell Central High School in 2001 and married her husband, Bill, in 2004. The couple welcomed a son in 2006 and a daughter in 2009. Van Gels was a successful cosmetologist for 20 years, then went back to school to pursue a degree in Christian counseling and holistic nutrition. In 2020, she opened her own practice, Trinity Biblical Counseling and Integrative Nutrition, in Lake St. Louis where she serves the community as a Christian counselor and holistic nutritionist.
Besides her family, two rescue dogs and home, her passions include helping people find healing in their lives spiritually, mentally, physically and emotionally. Van Gels encourages people to do hard things in order to pursue a life of peace and abundance according to God’s Word. She enjoys mentoring young women and teaching women how to grow their faith while nurturing their homes, marriages and children. She loves being near any body of water or laying poolside, has a strong desire to never stop learning, and loves being a wife and mother more than anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.