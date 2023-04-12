With her campaign bolstered by endorsements from the region’s labor unions, Anna Meadows cruised to victory Tuesday over incumbent Pacific Ward 2 alderman Jerry Eversmeyer.
Meadows received 312 votes compared to 87 votes for Eversmeyer, who was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2021. Pacific’s Ward 2 encompasses neighborhoods near Liberty Park, City Park and the city’s industrial park.
Meadows built her lead by carrying those who voted absentee, 21-12, and those who voted on election day, 291-75.
Meadows’ campaign was endorsed by the AFL-CIO, the Rockwood Labor Club, the Franklin County Labor Club and the Iron Workers Union Local 396.
This is Meadows’ first time running for public office in Pacific.
Meadows, a cardiovascular intensive care nurse, became one of the most outspoken critics of a developer’s plan to build a $22 million housing development in Pacific. Eversmeyer, who previously served on the city’s planning & zoning commission, supported the project that would result in 278 housing units being made available for people 55 years old or older.
Eversmeyer also previously served on the Pacific Board of Aldermen from 2008 to 2012.