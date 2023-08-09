Following a series of updates and improvements in the last eight years, the Marthasville Volunteer Fire Department has maintained its rating of 4 from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), placing it in the top 35 percent of fire departments nationwide, according to recent data.
Fire Chief Sean Johnson said that the department’s most recent Public Protection Classification (PPC) evaluation took place in 2015. Since that time, the department has upgraded its digital record-keeping system, seen an uptick in membership and added more training opportunities for members.
The PPC is used by insurance companies to help determine risk in certain neighborhoods: when your fire department is better, you might be paying less.
“We’re graded on our performance and the services that we provide for our community,” Johnson explained. “If we have a very well functioning department, a well-oiled machine that’s going to take care of you in your time of need, your insurance [provider] has less liability.”
Equipment plays a substantial role in the PPC rating, according to ISO’s website, and Johnson said that the department took steps to integrate better technology into their protocols. A new computer system allows for more accessibility for the firefighters and more reliable backups of information. The department also managed to upgrade all their radios.
Meanwhile, Johnson said that the department has worked just as diligently on improving the more human side of the PPC rating. His department has increased the frequency and scope of its training opportunities in areas like structural firefighting and emergency medical services. In conjunction with practical training, volunteers can also make use of online resources on nights when they cannot attend in person.
“We know that not everybody can make every Wednesday, but now you can be at home and watch a video on training topics,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that membership has increased in recent years, and the department currently has 30 active members.
Per the new rating, anyone living within 5 miles of a Marthasville fire station and 1000 feet of a certified water source like a fire hydrant falls into the PPC level 4 classification. If residents do not have that access to water, they receive a special designation of 4Y. It is the ISO’s policy to place any home further than 5 miles from a fire department automatically into class 10, the worst rating.
The national ISO aggregated data from its website included scores for 38,195 fire departments, and 13,399 of those departments had scores of 4 or better.
