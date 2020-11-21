A Villa Ridge man was taken to an area hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported George D. Finn, 76, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber eastbound on Route O near the intersection with Old Route O at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.
According to the report, Finn overcorrected, sending his vehicle off the right side of the rural highway, where it struck a pole.
Finn, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.