A Lonedell man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a gun from a Washington pawn shop, according to Washington Police Department officials.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the incident occurred Oct. 15.
A male subject went to Stone Ledge Pawn & Gun, 419 E. Fifth St., to pawn an item. After leaving the store, the owner found a 410 Hatfield shotgun missing. After reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, he saw the male subject taking the gun, Sitzes said.
The owner reported the missing firearm to the police department and officers began their investigation.
Sitzes said officers used social media to help identify the suspect.
On Friday, Dec. 11, officers were able to identify and locate the subject at his residence in Lonedell. Sitzes said the suspect confessed to taking the gun and was arrested.
The man has been identified as Clyde Johnson, 45. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony.
Johnson is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.