Meramec Valley R-III School District officials cut a ribbon and hosted a celebration Wednesday to mark the completion of a major addition to Zitzman Elementary School in Pacific.
“This project was made possible through our 2021 Prop 1 no-tax-increase bond levy, but, behind the scenes, this initiative took many hours and months of planning, collaboration to identify our district priorities and plan for the future of our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn.
The $9.2 million project involved adding eight classrooms, a new library and new gym to the school, which was originally built in the 1950s.
“Part of the building of the new gym is that as part of code, all spaces that large have to be built as a community storm shelter. So, it serves that purpose too,” Schwierjohn said.
Zitzman Elementary Principal Keith Orris said the project was a team effort involving more than just the school administration and construction contractors.
“The entire Zitzman staff made adjustments over the last year while the building of this beautiful addition took place, and they still are making adjustments while we renovate the old gym,” he said.
Construction on the new addition began in 2021 following the passage of a bond levy that has also paid for new school buses, as well as new secure entry areas and ADA-accessible playgrounds for every elementary school in the district.
“This is an innovative space for our community for generations of kids to learn in, and it just shows the commitment that our community puts towards education and making sure that we’re a district of choice,” said Board President Matt Trower. “And without the community support, none of this is possible.”
While there were some delays to the construction timeline originally envisioned by the district, Tom Sauvage, assistant superintendent of personnel and student services, noted there were no major cost overruns associated with the project.
“I think that’s always an important thing for our community to know — that we set a budget with our contractor when we went out to bid and they’ve been really good with helping us maintain that budget,” Sauvage said.
“The building’s solid. It’s going to be here for years and years to come, you know. It may be one of our last buildings standing because of how well it’s built, so we’re excited about that.”
Both Sauvage and Schwierjohn also pointed out that energy efficiency was a priority for the project, which used insulated concrete forms in the construction of the new classrooms — a first for any school in Missouri.