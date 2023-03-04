Zitzman Elementary Ribbon Cutting
Zitzman Elementary School Principal Keith Orris cuts a ribbon for the new school addition March 1 with the help of some students. Construction for the new addition began in 2021. 

  Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Meramec Valley R-III School District officials cut a ribbon and hosted a celebration Wednesday to mark the completion of a major addition to Zitzman Elementary School in Pacific.

“This project was made possible through our 2021 Prop 1 no-tax-increase bond levy, but, behind the scenes, this initiative took many hours and months of planning, collaboration to identify our district priorities and plan for the future of our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn.