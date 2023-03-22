A star-studded lineup of international zither players are coming to Washington as part of this year’s International Zither Gathering.
This year’s gathering will include zither musicians from throughout the U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Germany’s Tomy Temerson, who has been described as one of the world’s best zither players.
Temerson will lead five days of zither workshops at Peace Lutheran Church in Washington. The workshops are scheduled from March 29 to April 2. Temerson and other zither players will stage a Grand Zither Concert on Sunday, April 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The concert is sponsored by the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble and the Washington Historical Society. Those wanting to buy advance tickets for the concert can purchase them at the Washington Historical Society during their regular hours of operation. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Tickets are sold for a suggested donation of $12.
Last year’s concert was attended by nearly 240 people.
“Tomy Temerson’s interest in hosting the International Zither Gathering in Washington has significantly revitalized the interest of the zither in our community. Instead of the Schwarzer zithers being simply a part of our old history, it is now part of our living history,” said Anne Prinz, the coordinator of this year’s gathering.
In addition to the international stars, there will be 25 zither players coming from 10 different states across the country, Prinz said.
Since the zither gathering last year in Washington, the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble has grown to be the largest zither ensemble in the U.S.
For more information about the International Zither Gathering contact Anne Prinz at 309-797-4779.