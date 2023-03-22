Temerson gets standing ovation (copy)
Audience members give Tomy Temerson a standing ovation after he performed zither solos Sunday, April 3, 2022. Temerson is returning to Washington this year to lead another week of workshops before staging a Grand Zither Concert on April 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A star-studded lineup of international zither players are coming to Washington as part of this year’s International Zither Gathering. 

This year’s gathering will include zither musicians from throughout the U.S., Switzerland, Canada and Germany’s Tomy Temerson, who has been described as one of the world’s best zither players.