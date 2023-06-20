Troy-based Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1387 hosted a Young Eagle Rally on Saturday at Washington Regional Airport, giving kids ages 8 to 17 the opportunity to fly in a general aviation airplane for free.
The event was originally planned for May 6, but was delayed due to weather.
“I thought it was going to be hotter sooner, but this is a pleasant day today,” EAA Chapter 1387 Young Eagles Coordinator Pat Donovan said of conditions Saturday. “The visibility is not great, but it’s good enough for what we’re doing.”
EAA Chapter 1387 hosts two Young Eagles events annually, one in Washington and one in Mexico, Missouri, which is also where Zenith, manufacturer of one of the kit planes that took area children flying on Saturday, has its factory.
“It’s what they call EAB — experimental, amateur-built,” Tim Finley said of his Zenith 601 Zodiac airplane, which he has been flying at Young Eagles events for about 12 years.
“I love aviation and I’ve loved it since I was a very young kid, and I built that airplane because I used to build model airplanes all the time, and it’s like this is just an overgrown version of what I used to do when I was a kid,” Finley said.
Eight-year-old Beau Jensen, of Washington, who went flying with Finley on Saturday, said he had fun, although he was hoping to get some wing-walking or at least a barrel roll out of the deal.
“I didn’t get to do as many stunts as I was hoping for,” Jensen said.
The most fun part of the flight was “probably turning,” he added.
“Whenever we turned, we were like kind of almost upside down,” he said.
Other area children who went flying Saturday included 9-year-old twins Granger and Greyson Guile of Washington, who have previously attended Young Eagles events in Sullivan and St. Charles County.
“That was the best flight I ever had yet,” Granger said after flying on Saturday.
“I just wanted to fly a plane, because we don’t fly as much as other people,” said Greyson.
While the Young Eagles program is primarily geared toward the children who get to go flying, the pilots and other adult volunteers who host the events also find them rewarding.
Jeff Stephenson, of St. Charles, who teaches sixth-grade social studies at Parkway Central Middle School in Chesterfield and has been flying at Young Eagles events for over a decade, said he keeps coming back because “it just merges two of my great interests together,” combining education and aviation.
He added that if he had the opportunity to go flying in a general aviation plane as a child, it might have led him down a different career path.
“Had I had a Young Eagle flight at that point, who knows, I may not have been a teacher, I may have gone into being a pilot or a mechanic,” Stephenson said. “And that’s really what Young Eagles is all about, is introducing kids, opening their eyes to other opportunities, to the fact that aviation is not this closed field, that it is something that any kid can get into.”
Donovan, for his part, has been taking youngsters on free flights with the Young Eagles for decades, but he doesn’t deny there’s something in it for him, as well.
“The reason I do it is I like to relive the excitement that I had when I first started flying,” he said. “I’ve never been a military or airline pilot or a commercial pilot, although I have the license, but it’s always been an avocation as opposed to an occupation. But the excitement I had when I first flew, that’s something I enjoy seeing in kids’ voices and eyes when they go flying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.