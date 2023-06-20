Taking flight
Beau Jensen of Washington, 8, prepares for takeoff in a Zenith 601 Zodiac airplane during a Young Eagles event June 17 at Washington Regional Airport.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley

Troy-based Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1387 hosted a Young Eagle Rally on Saturday at Washington Regional Airport, giving kids ages 8 to 17 the opportunity to fly in a general aviation airplane for free.

The event was originally planned for May 6, but was delayed due to weather. 

