Young Eagles flight 2022
Alivia Schlitt, 13, rides in a plane with pilot Pat Donovan as it taxis into the Washington Regional Airport after returning from a flight May 7, 2022. Six adults and 46 children flew during last year's Young Eagles event.

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

Weather permitting, area youths will have the opportunity this weekend to take a free ride in a general aviation aircraft.

Troy-based Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1387’s Young Eagle Rally will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Washington Regional Airport, 12958 State Hwy 47, Marthasville.