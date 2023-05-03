Weather permitting, area youths will have the opportunity this weekend to take a free ride in a general aviation aircraft.
Troy-based Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1387’s Young Eagle Rally will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Washington Regional Airport, 12958 State Hwy 47, Marthasville.
“Our goal is to allow youngsters to experience the world from another perspective and perhaps consider opportunities for a career or hobby not otherwise considered,” Event Coordinator Patrick Donovan said.
Founded in 1992, the Young Eagles program is dedicated to giving youths ages 8 to 17 an opportunity to fly in an airplane. Today, the Young Eagles program has flown more than two million youth passengers.