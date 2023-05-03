Young Eagles flight (copy)
Tim Finley helps Candance Hellebusch, 11, buckle into a plane during a Young Eagles flying event May 7 at the Washington Regional Airport. The Young Eagles program is returning to the Washington Regional Airport on Saturday, May 6, to offer area children the chance to fly in an airplane.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Weather permitting, area youths will have the opportunity this weekend to take a free ride in a general aviation aircraft.

Troy-based Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1387’s Young Eagle Rally will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Washington Regional Airport, 12958 State Hwy 47, Marthasville.