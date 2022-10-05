The Four Rivers YMCA is in search of volunteer tutors to teach English in public libraries in New Haven, Pacific, St. Clair, Union and Washington.
“Franklin County has adults who would like to improve their skills in reading, writing, speaking and listening English,” according to a press release from the organization.
The Y Community Adult Literacy Program has some students from other countries who are learning English and others who are working toward a high school degree. Volunteers would be asked to commit one hour a week at a Scenic Regional Library Branch or Washington Public Library.
A training session for potential volunteers will be held Oct. 18 at the Washington Public Library from 9 a.m. to noon. The session is noncommittal and further questions can be directed to Literacy Coordinator Diane Schwab, at 636-239-5704 or read4rivers@gwrymca.org.