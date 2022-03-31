The Four Rivers YMCA Community Adult Literacy Program is in search of volunteer tutors for its community adult literacy program, according to a press release from the organization.
Tutors would teach a variety of students at the Washington Public Library, or Scenic Regional libraries in New Haven, Pacific, St. Clair and Union. Some students are learning English or studying for the U.S. citizenship test or WorkKeys, a job skills assessment system. Others are in high school equivalency classes.
A free training session will be held from 3-6 p.m. April 12 at the Washington Public Library. Those interested in more information or registration can contact Diane Schwab at (636) 239-5704 or read4rivers@gwrymca.org.