After many flooding events on the Missouri, Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers in recent years, 2021 was relatively quiet.
The Missouri River in Washington topped its 20-foot flood stage five times, three during one prolonged event, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Bourbeuse River in Union had one flood crest while the Meramec River south of Sullivan had three, according to NWS. There were no reported flood crests for the Meramec River near Pacific.
The biggest severe weather event was Dec. 10, when an EF-3 tornado impacted areas of St. Charles County as part of a larger storm outbreak.
Missouri River
The Missouri River’s first of five flood crests last year was March 19 at 24.54 feet, the 52nd-highest flood crest on record (tied with May 13, 1995).
Three of the crests came during sustained flooding in June and July. The highest of those was 24.45 feet on June 29. The others were 23.82 feet on June 27 and 23.45 feet on July 1.
Another crest of 21.34 feet was measured April 21.
The highest flood stage on record remains July 31, 1993, at 35.4 feet. Second on the list is May 19, 1995, at 32.9 feet.
The river ended 2021 at 1.03 feet above the zero level. The lowest level on record was -3.3 feet Dec. 14, 1937.
Bourbeuse River
The Bourbeuse River in Union crested at 15.37 feet Feb. 2, which is considered a minor flood. Flood stage in Union is 15 feet. The river stood at 2.12 feet (above zero level) to end 2021.
Meramec River
Flood stage for the Meramec River near Pacific is 15 feet. The year ended at -1.14 feet below the zero level, which ranks eighth for lowest readings. The record low reading was -2.5 feet on Aug. 4, 1972.
The river did top the 11-foot flood stage three times at the Sappington Bridge Access in Crawford County near Sullivan. The highest reading was March 14 at 14.84 feet. The Meramec also crested over flood stage April 29 at 14.39 feet and Jan. 26 at 13.3 feet. All are considered minor.
The river stood at 3.1 feet (above zero level) to close out 2021.