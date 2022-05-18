It has been more than 28,000 days since the end of World War II, but on Saturday Nathan Pinter and his fellow co-organizers are hoping to roll back the hands of time for the area’s surviving WWII veterans, their families and others hoping to experience a snapshot of life in 1940s America.
The one-day festival, known as WWII Weekend, which kicks-off with a 10 a.m. Reville and continues throughout the day, is being organized by the American Legion Post 218. All activities are being held on the grounds of the American Legion Post. With limited parking near the American Legion, Pinter said hospital officials have allowed festival-goers to park in the lower parking lot of Mercy Hospital Washington.
“We thought this would be a pretty cool way of showing our appreciation for a generation of people that we are very quickly losing,” said Pinter, who is the Second Vice Commander of the Sons of the American Legion chapter at the local American Legion. While Pinter never served in the military, he said his late grandfathers, Joseph Pinter, Sr., and Kenneth Jaeger, both served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Pinter said festival planning has been underway since November. “We are really excited about what we have been able to put together,” Pinter said. “The entire event is a great opportunity for kids to meet World War II veterans, to thank them for their service, and to learn a little bit of our nation’s history all at the same time.”
The festival will feature 30 different reenactors, who will represent both the Allied and Axis forces. The reenactors will be able to share insight into the daily lives of the soldiers, Pinter said.
“These will be a living history presentation, so we hope that people will come up, ask questions and engage with the reenactors,” Pinter said.
A private collector has loaned the use of a 1942 Harley Davidson motorcycle, an original 1939 Luftwaffe DKW Motorcycle, and original items from General George Patton, a four-star general who commanded forces in Europe during World War II. There will also be displays from the Washington Historical Society, the Franklin County Historical Society and other organizations.
Among the planned activities are an 11:30 a.m. presentation from Dr. Michael Van Ness about Major General John Anderson, an Iowa native who rose to become the first commanding general of the 102nd Infantry Division during World War II.
The presentation will be followed by a noon performance by Dixie D’s USO Show, an immersive 1940s-era style performance that organizers hope will help the audience reconnect to the sounds of that chapter in American history. During the performance, there will also be a recognition of local World War II veterans.
“We are hoping to recognize all of the World War II veterans who live in the Washington and Franklin County area,” Pinter said. He said invitations were sent out to the known veterans, and that six have confirmed they will be present for the festival.
If a World War II veteran living in the area did not receive an invitation, they are encouraged to call the American Legion Post at 636-239-4363. Callers should ask to be directed to Pinter or to Shelley Vollmer.
At 2:30 p.m., Mary Hill will give a presentation of the Women’s Army Corp. This will be followed by a reading of the local soldiers killed in World War II. The reading of the names of the war dead will be at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a performance of Taps.
“This is our first-time ever hosting a festival like this, and we are certainly very excited to see how it plays out,” Pinter said. “We hope to bring it back next year and for it be even bigger. We also hope it compliments the Art Fair & Winefest that is happening downtown.”
In addition to bringing recognition to the surviving World War II veterans, Pinter said he hopes to see families rediscover their own connections to World War II.
“Everybody was serving in some way during World War II,” Pinter said. A trained genealogy researcher will be on hand at the festival to help aspiring researchers begin their search.
“I’d love to see people come in with family photos of their loved one and to hear that person’s story about how they were involved in World War II,” Pinter said. “Sharing these stories is how we ensure that the next generation learns about the sacrifices it takes to win a war and never forgets the lessons of World War II.”