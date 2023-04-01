Union City Hall

Mail carrier Gary D’Onofrio and Heather Epple, co-manager of Cotton’s Ace Hardware in Union, are both known for their community involvement. And both now want to take that a step further by joining the Union Board of Aldermen.

But they face a rare challenge in Tuesday’s municipal election since both are write-in candidates. Current Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin did not file for reelection. And no one else filed by the deadline to have their name on the ballot. Epple and D’Onofrio both filed as write-in candidates in February.

