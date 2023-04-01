Mail carrier Gary D’Onofrio and Heather Epple, co-manager of Cotton’s Ace Hardware in Union, are both known for their community involvement. And both now want to take that a step further by joining the Union Board of Aldermen.
But they face a rare challenge in Tuesday’s municipal election since both are write-in candidates. Current Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin did not file for reelection. And no one else filed by the deadline to have their name on the ballot. Epple and D’Onofrio both filed as write-in candidates in February.
Heather Epple
A life-long Union resident who is running for office for the first time, Epple, 41, sees transportation, particularly the intersection of Highways 47 and 50 and the planned Union Expressway bypass, evaluating youth homelessness, as well as water and sewer infrastructure improvements and supporting police as priorities.
“I think that without the support of our local officers, what would we have?” she said. “They’re the foundation of keeping us safe.”
Epple has become highly involved in the community since starting at Ace in 2020, she said. A year ago, she helped start a Franklin County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national volunteer organization that builds and delivers beds to children and families in need. Epple was one of the representatives for the group who accepted the Nonprofit of the Year award from the Union Area Chamber of Commerce at the March 25 Distinguished Service Awards Banquet.
Epple is also active in her church, The CrossWalk, is on the Franklin County Fair Board and helps set up and dismantle Union Chamber events.
“Doing that, I started to learn what I love, and I love being able to get involved and give back,” she said. “The more I got involved in the community, the more I learned what I loved about it. I started to find different kinds of love for Union and the community.”
With Ace being located in Ward 4, on the east side of Union near East Central College, Epple said she talks to many residents of the area who are customers or with other businesses. “In doing that, I have found their thoughts over here, what they like, what bothers them,” she said.
Epple expressed interest to Ace coworker Russell Rost, a former Union city administrator who is now on the ballot running unopposed for a Ward 2 Board of Aldermen seat, about serving on the city committee that looked at improving downtown. She said Rost told her the best way to help would be to run for the Ward 4 seat.
“I volunteer so much of my time, but I never thought about running for something,” she said. “So I went home and thought about it, and said ‘absolutely, I would love to.’ Getting involved is what I love doing. The more I get involved, the more I say this is my purpose.”
While she said growth is not a bad thing, Epple said residents with concerns about growth on the east side of Union need to be heard.
“These are their backyards, these are their neighborhoods, and what’s it going to be like for them in 20 years?” she said. “What’s the value going to be of their homes? That’s really important to me, being able to hear people.”
Epple has been getting the word out about her campaign on social media, as well as talking to people in the store. She planned to go out and meet people in Ward 4 this weekend.
Gary D’Onofrio
D’Onofrio, 52, has lived in Union for around a dozen years, coming to the area from Massachusetts. He said he is running for the two-year term as alderman because he has a love for Union, which “took me in with open arms.”
D’Onofrio would like to see Union adjust to growth in a more responsible way than the area he moved from.
“I went through the Big Dig in Boston, that was a nightmare for a long time,” he said, referring to a highway tunneling project that took 15 years and an estimated $22 billion to complete. “I want to make sure that we can adjust right and keep the quality of life for the people that live here.”
D’Onofrio has been on the Union Park Advisory Board for about a decade. He also volunteers with Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and coaches a fourth grade youth baseball tournament team.
“I’ve been a part of the park board and coaching all the things with the youth of the community, now I’d like to do some other stuff,” D’Onofrio said, “expanding my horizons and doing more for the community to keep it as great as it is.”
D’Onofrio wants to see the city improve for the kids, including with the parks, he said. “There is a lot with elderly (issues),” he said. “Every issue, to me, is important. There’s not one thing that anyone can bring up that doesn’t have importance to me. There’s not one particular thing, it’s a collection of things. Whatever people bring, I will do my best to resolve the issues.”
D’Onofrio got involved with the Union community shortly after moving to Missouri, he said. “I did everything pretty quick when I moved here, I wanted to be involved and I wanted to be part of the community,” he said. “I got involved with the church, I got everything settled within weeks after I first moved here.”
As a CASA advocate, D’Onofrio represents children in court and visits with them, trying to get them back with their families, he said. “I’ve been doing that probably 10 years also,” he said.
D’Onofrio started coaching baseball “probably the minute I walked out of my house” in Union, when his kids were younger. “Now, my kids, one’s graduated, and one’s playing varsity baseball at the high school, and I’m still coaching fourth-grade kids,” he said.
While this is his first time running for public office, D’Onofrio ran for state vice president of the postal workers union in Massachusetts while he lived there, winning and serving two years in the post. He has been with the postal service 25 years total.
While he started his campaign word of mouth, D’Onofrio recently started putting the word out on Facebook and a neighborhood group. He plans to place some signs near Highway 50 before the election.
Write-in races
With no one’s name on the ballot in Ward 4, voters will have to write the name of their preferred candidate in the alloted space. While write-in candidates cannot hand out campaign literature, they can provide voters with sheets with their name on it so voters know how to spell it. Voters can also make their own “cheat sheet” with a candidate’s name.
Voters also do not have to spell a write-in candidate’s name exactly correct, but it has to be close enough that a bipartisan group can determine the voter’s intent, County Clerk Tim Baker said previously.
Franklin County will have one other race in which multiple write-in candidates have filed, St. Clair’s Ward 2. Former Alderman Jamie Frossard is on the ballot, along with Christine Dulworth and James Guthrie. Guthrie was appointed to the aldermanic seat in February but resigned in March.
Baker said Friday his office plans to have the unofficial results from the races involving write-in candidates out election night, with official certification expected Monday, April 10.