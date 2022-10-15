Union will take part in a popular holiday tradition for the first time this year.
The city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee recommended allowing local volunteers with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on the grave markers of veterans buried at the two cemeteries the city owns, Union City Cemetery on North Washington Avenue, and Chiles Cemetery, on Riverview Drive. The full board of aldermen approved the request at its Monday meeting.
American Legion Post 297 is sponsoring the Dec. 17 Wreaths Across America placement in Union, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Oct. 3 committee meeting.
Zimmermann said the city would not incur any charges by participating in the program.
Volunteers plan to research and collect the names of veterans, along with their rank and the branch of the military they were in, Wreaths Across America volunteers Roger Gansmann and Jennifer Krey wrote in a letter to city officials.
“This is our first year participating in this worthy cause and we hope you join in our mission to see our Union Cemeteries honor our veterans in this way,” the volunteers wrote.
According to the volunteers, they will leave the wreaths in place for about a month and arrange a date to collect them, unless they are directed otherwise by the city.
“They want to pick them up, because they want to use them again next year,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992, where a Maine wreathmaker with a surplus of 5,000 wreaths was able to arrange placing them at Arlington National Cemetery in tribute to veterans, according to the letter. The Wreaths Across America nonprofit was formed in 2007 to expand efforts at Arlington and support people placing wreaths elsewhere in the country.
In 2021, Wreaths Across America placed more than 2.4 million veterans wreaths in more than 3,100 locations across the United States and abroad.
Franklin County had been slow to take on Wreaths Across America but started embracing it in a big way last year. According to Missourian archives, volunteers in the county took part in the Wreaths Across America for the first time Dec. 18, 2021, at Crestview Memorial Park in St. Clair. Despite cold weather, about 75 people placed wreaths at the graves of 211 veterans.