St. Clair Wreaths Across America ceremony in 2021
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Union will take part in a popular holiday tradition for the first time this year.

The city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee recommended allowing local volunteers with Wreaths Across America to place wreaths on the grave markers of veterans buried at the two cemeteries the city owns, Union City Cemetery on North Washington Avenue, and Chiles Cemetery, on Riverview Drive. The full board of aldermen approved the request at its Monday meeting.

