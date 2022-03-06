Over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning a group of at least four people allegedly stole belongings from multiple cars throughout Washington, according to a press release from the Washington Police Department.
Most of the cars were in the Stonecrest, Windy Hills and Quail Run subdivisions and most of the vehicles were left unlocked, according to the press release. With the help of residents who provided footage from their home security systems, Washington police were reportedly able to determine that four suspects were traveling in one light-colored SUV through town.
Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes, Washington Police Department’s public information officer, urges Washington residents to lock their cars after they park them.
He said police have identified about 50 cars that were likely burgled and only one of them was locked. The windows of that single locked car were reportedly found smashed in the morning. A backpack was clearly visible through the windows the night before, he said, so the perpetrators likely broke the windows to get it.
“Lock your house. Lock your cars. Take your valuables out,” Sitzes said. “These are just some of the standard practices.”
Sitzes said the perpetrators seemed to be targeting credit cards, checkbooks and fire arms. He also said the department has evidence they tried to use a stolen card at a Walmart in Kirkwood.
He said the department does not yet have a full accounting of what has been stolen.
“We haven’t even begun to count up the amount (of things taken),” he said. “I’d hate to even put a number on it at this point.”
He believes the perpetrators are coming from out of town in stolen cars to commit the crimes. He said there were reports of similar crimes in Union, as well as St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
He said police believe the perpetrators drove to subdivisions and went down the streets, checking which cars were unlocked or easy to break into. They also allegedly stole a firearm from an open garage, he said.
Police believe the suspects also stole a 2019 Nissan Rogue and a rifle.
The last known location of the Nissan Rogue was the Florissant area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 636-390-1050.