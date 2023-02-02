Carjacking suspect named, was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender
The investigation into a Thursday morning carjacking in Washington is ongoing, according to a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department.
WPD Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes said the department received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. from a resident in the 500 block of W. Second St. She reported that her vehicle, a 2011 Subaru Forester, was taken by a man, who had displayed a black handgun.
"She put her things in the vehicle, had started it and had been scraping the ice off of the windshield when the man approached her," Sitzes told The Missourian.
After receiving a call from the woman, an officer was sent to the scene to take her statement while other officers began to search the area for the stolen vehicle. A description of the vehicle was was shared with other area law enforcement agencies.
Shortly before 7 a.m., a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle on Highway 100. At the time, the trooper attempted to stop the westbound vehicle, but the vehicle fled.
As the vehicle traveled west on Highway 100, it was pursued by the highway patrol and the New Haven Police Department. The vehicle was still being pursued by the New Haven Police Department as it turned onto Berger Road.
"The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole near the Berger city limits," Sitzes said in his statement.
When the NHPD officer arrived at the crash site, he saw a male running from the vehicle.
The officer, the highway patrol trooper and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department began to search for the man. The man was located hiding nearby. He was found taken into custody at that time by the highway patrol, according to Sitzes.
The man, who has been identified as John A. Smith, Jr., 46, of Piedmont, which is about 120 miles south of Washington. Smith, who has not been charged with crimes in Franklin County, had active warrants for his arrest from Dent County.
Those warrants include failure to register as a sex offender and forced entry burglary. The state's sex offender registry lists Smith as having been convicted in 1999 of the 1997 rape of an 86-year-old woman in Centerville.
It is unclear why the Smith was in Washington or what led him to attempt to steal the Washington woman's vehicle.
"He told one of our detectives that he was trying to get to St. Louis, but we aren't really on the way to St. Louis," Sitzes said. "So, right now, we don't really know how he ended up here (in Washington)."
Sitzes said the investigation into the carjacking, crash and manhunt are ongoing. As of right now, though, he said there is little evidence that a second person was inside the stolen vehicle and who fled from the vehicle after the crash.
"The only thing that points a second suspect is a statement that we have from the suspect," said Sitzes, who added that the department continues to follow up on numerous leads.
Given that the investigation is ongoing, Sitzes said it will likely be sometime Friday before he would have an additional update on the investigation.
"There is lots to follow up on right now," Sitzes said.
