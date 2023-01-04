Washington Police Department
Washington Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a string of thefts, including one vehicle theft, that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 31 on the city’s southside.

“We’ve taken reports of 20 vehicles being gone through,” said Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes. The thefts occurred in residential areas south of Highway 100, including Clark Drive, Expedition Drive, Lexington Lane, Monticello Drive and Ashton Hills between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. 