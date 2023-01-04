Washington Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a string of thefts, including one vehicle theft, that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 31 on the city’s southside.
“We’ve taken reports of 20 vehicles being gone through,” said Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes. The thefts occurred in residential areas south of Highway 100, including Clark Drive, Expedition Drive, Lexington Lane, Monticello Drive and Ashton Hills between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m.
In each of these neighborhoods, Sitzes said those responsible for the thefts targeted vehicles that were left unlocked and had valuable items left inside.
“Everything was left unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry into the vehicles,” Sitzes said. Most of the items taken from the vehicles include backpacks, purses and gift cards. One vehicle owner did report having a 9 millimeter handgun stolen from their vehicle.
All of the vehicles were parked streetside or outside of a garage.
“We’ve said it numerous times, but people need to lock their vehicles,” Sitzes said. “Many times the people who do this will go through an entire neighborhood, walking up to each vehicle, tug on the door handle and will leave it alone if it is locked. They don’t want to spend a lot of time breaking into a locked vehicle. They don’t want to create a lot of noise. They just want to move quickly by only going after the unlocked cars. ... If people would lock their doors then they would help stop this from happening.”
The department is also investigating the theft of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, which was taken from the 100 block of Monticello Drive. The vehicle had personalized license plates using the St. Louis Cardinals logo and the word “Musial” in honor of Stan Musial.
“We will be looking for that vehicle, but we suspect it is likely already in St. Louis somewhere,” Sitzes said.
WPD is encouraging anyone with a home surveillance system to review their video footage from that evening and to contact the police department if they have anything that could be used to identify a possible vehicle or possible suspects.
“It is not too late for anyone to come forward with something that they want us to take a look at,” Sitzes said. The Washington Police Department can be contacted at 636-390-1050.
Since issuing their initial appeal on social media, Sitzes said they have had some residents come forward with surveillance footage. That footage is still being reviewed internally, but Sitzes said a dark-colored SUV has emerged as a vehicle of interest in the investigation.
“We are unsure if that is the stolen vehicle or not,” Sitzes said. “Many times, the people who commit these crimes will come into town, steal a vehicle, and then use that vehicle to commit other crimes in town.”