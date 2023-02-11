Police Light Crime Graphic

Traffic accidents were down in the city of Washington in 2022 from the previous year.

The Washington Police Department investigated 435 vehicle crashes last year compared to 459 in 2021, according to the department’s 2022 Traffic Safety Report released this week. Police said 66 of the accidents that occurred in 2022 resulted in injuries, including one fatality. That’s up slightly from the previous year when 61 accidents with injuries were investigated. 