Traffic accidents were down in the city of Washington in 2022 from the previous year.
The Washington Police Department investigated 435 vehicle crashes last year compared to 459 in 2021, according to the department’s 2022 Traffic Safety Report released this week. Police said 66 of the accidents that occurred in 2022 resulted in injuries, including one fatality. That’s up slightly from the previous year when 61 accidents with injuries were investigated.
The 435 accidents in 2022 were significantly fewer than the 599 police investigated in 2016, which is the highest in recent years, according to police statistics.
The highest crash month was November with 48 accidents followed by June with 45. The fewest accidents, 27, occurred in July, police said.
According to the traffic summary, the highest number of accidents by day of the week was Friday. The time of the day when the most accidents happened was between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The number of young drivers involved in accidents last year, 117, was on par with the previous year at 116. Police classify young drivers as those between the ages of 15 and 20. Last year, young drivers were involved in nearly 16 percent of all accidents.
Police issued a total of 1,061 traffic citations last year which was a slight decrease from the 1,091 issued the year before. Police made a total of 76 driving while intoxicated arrests in 2022 compared to 77 arrests in 2021.
Washington Police Sgt. Mike Grissom said last year the department received and utilized a total of $11,165 in overtime benefits provided by traffic related grants. He said those grants resulted in 76 citations/arrests and 288 warnings during the period of Oct. 1, 2021, through September 2022.