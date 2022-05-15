Under the glaring sun, family members, friends and community leaders gathered outside of Washington City Hall Wednesday to reflect and remember the nation’s fallen officers during the annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
“I encounter a lot of people who talk about doing justice, and what I’ve found is that only a few people will actually sacrifice for justice. Even fewer people will make it their career to administer justice,” said Tim Raines, lead pastor at Washington First Christian Church. Raines was one of two faith leaders to speak at the service. The other was Rev. Mike Boehm, of St. Francis Borgia parish.
Both men spoke on the important work that police officers do, encouraging them to remember the reasons they felt called to serve as police officers.
“Justice is important, because it is what brings the world to rights,” Raines said. “Justice speaks up for the hurting, for the oppressed. Without you, we do not have justice,” Raines said. “Justice is not supposed to be some kind of hard iron fist, but it comes from a place of care and compassion. Thank you for making a difference through your care and compassion. Remember that compassion and care is the why that drives you, I believe, every day to put on the uniform to serve and protect our community.”
“We support you as you deal with the situations most of our society will never see,” Boehm said.
Raines said the work of police officers is “unfathomable.”
“You see the worst, you see the hurt in people. You see the brokenness of the world firsthand on a daily basis,” Raines said. “And at times, it wages war with your own soul. Why? Because you’re human and the people you encounter are human too. They are often oppressed by anger, addictions, hurts, mistreatment by somebody else, mental illness. ... Yet, they are all human. They’ve all been created by God and therefore are valuable and equal in their rights to justice. ... I couldn’t imagine a world or want to live in a world where there isn’t justice, where there isn’t someone standing up for the oppressed, where there isn’t someone who cares so deeply about the hurting and the wrong in the world. And so today, we remember why and who you are serving.”
Boehm’s and Raines’ comments were echoed by retiring Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee, who will leave the department’s top post in July, when he addressed the audience of 30-plus people. In his remarks, Menefee praised the assembled officers as “fine examples” of police officers who “serve with honor, integrity, and are a servant to all people.”
He also spoke about the emotional scars many of them bear.
“In this job you’ll need courage,” Menefee said. “You’ll need courage to run toward the danger when other people have run away from it. You’ll need courage because you will see things that you won’t be able to unsee. ... There may come a time when you need to talk to someone. Don’t hold it in. Go talk to someone. This department, this city needs you to have courage to talk, to get it out.”
Menefee’s message is something that incoming police chief Jim Armstrong hopes the officers carry with them as the nation continues to grapple with rising rates of suicide among police officers. Armstrong, who currently serves as the department’s captain, said WPD has assembled a wellness team to provide resources to officers who have experienced trauma through their work.
“Years ago, when I started as a police officer there was a stigma about talking about it. ... Now, we are working to overcome that stigma. To really focus in on that officer and their mental health,” he said.
Since 2017, more than 800 law enforcement officers have died by suicide. So far this year, 48 have died by suicide, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit that tracks these statistics.
The number of police officers and other first responders dying in the line of duty or dying by suicide was a focal point of the memorial ceremony, that included the reading of the six Missouri officers who were killed in the line of duty this year. “When an officer dies in the line of duty, it’s not just that particular agency that experiences that loss. The entire nation feels that loss,” said Officer Jason Gibson, WPD’s chaplain.
This year, 105 officers have died in the line of duty to date, including Rockdale, Georgia, Deputy Sheriff Walter Jenkins, 54, who was killed in the line of duty this week after being struck by a motorist.
Gibson said in 2021 more than 617 officers died in the line of duty compared to 414 officers dying in the line of duty in 2020. The figures from 2021 include those who contracted COVID-19 and died during the pandemic and those killed in gun violence.
Among those dying in the line of duty nationwide this year were nine officers killed in car crashes; 18 who were shot by assailants when responding to the scene of a crime; seven who were run over by a suspect attempting to flee the scene; and three officers killed after being hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop, according to the National Officer Down Memorial Page, a nationwide database of police officers killed in the line of duty, which uses press reports and publicly available documents to compile its statistics.
“When our nation loses an officer, it is hard not to think of the men and women that stand before us here,” Gibson said. “The reality is that it could be any one of us on any given day. Yet, every day you all show up to work. You put on that uniform and you serve sacrificially and fearlessly.”