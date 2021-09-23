A prescription drug drop box at the Washington Police Station receives about 30 to 40 pounds of unused prescription medications a week, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, spokesperson for the department. That adds up to an estimated 1.5 to 2 tons of drugs every year.
The drop box is part of a program with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
The department is encouraging anyone who has leftover or otherwise unused prescription drugs to discard them at the city’s public safety building. The police turn the drugs over to the Franklin County Drug Enforcement Task Force, which hands them over to the DEA to be incinerated. This ensures the drugs don’t become litter, pollute the groundwater or environment or become stolen or abused, as drug abuse often leads to drug addiction.
Sitzes said many of the dropoffs occur after a person dies when their relatives dispose of all of their unused medications.
The drop box is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Washington Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson St.