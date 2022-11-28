There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Washington High School on Monday, according to a message sent to families of students from the Washington School District.
The Washington Police Department found a voicemail threat left to WHS over the weekend to be not credible and daily functions are continuing as normal, according to Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart.
“As always, the safety of our students is our top priority," Kephart saidl. "I appreciate the quick work and partnership from the Washington Police Department to investigate this incident prior to the start of the school day in order to provide a normal start to the day for our students and staff."
The threat was made by a person who is not connected to the district or community, she said, but did not give more details about the voicemail.
“I don't know where PD is in their investigation at this moment, so therefore, I don't want to share more than they would normally give, that has been shifted to their work,” Kephart said.
A representative with WPD has not responded to a request for comment. This story will be updated with more information.