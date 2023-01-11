WPD investigates Best Western Plus shooting
Members of the Washington Police Department investigate a shooting Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Best Western Plus Hotel at 2621 E. Fifth St. in Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A woman was killed and a man hurt in a shooting outside of the Best Western Plus Hotel in Washington on Wednesday evening. 

Washington Police Department spokesperson Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes said the department was dispatched to the hotel in the 2600 block of East Fifth Street at 6:42 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about  gunshots being fired in the hotel's parking lot. 