A woman was killed and a man hurt in a shooting outside of the Best Western Plus Hotel in Washington on Wednesday evening.
Washington Police Department spokesperson Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes said the department was dispatched to the hotel in the 2600 block of East Fifth Street at 6:42 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about gunshots being fired in the hotel's parking lot.
When officers arrived at the hotel, they found an unidentified female dead from a gunshot wound and an unidentified man who was alive, but suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
Sitzes said the department is not releasing information about who was the shooter, but said the department is not actively seeking any suspects.
"One of these two is the shooter, but we are not saying more than that at this time," Sitzes said. He said it also remains unclear if the man and woman were staying at the hotel or why they were in the parking lot.
"We are two hours into this investigation and there are still lots of moving parts right now," Sitzes said.
While it was previously reported by officials at the scene that there would be a press conference Wednesday evening, Sitzes said that those plans have been scrapped. Instead, Sitzes said that the department would likely not be releasing any additional information until mid-Thursday morning.
"The last thing we want is for any misinformation to get out there," Sitzes said. "We've not even notified the next of kin yet."
While the investigation continues Wednesday evening, Sitzes said police are encouraging all motorists to avoid using East Fifth Street. A portion of East Fifth Street between Willows Court and Highway 100 was closed Wednesday evening during the investigation.
Guests who are staying at the hotel, who need to reach the hotel are encouraged to use International Avenue to East Fifth Street to get to the hotel.