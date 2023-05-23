Despite provoking a robust police response, no charges are expected in two recent incidents that, according to Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong, highlight the difficult job facing law enforcement when confronted with people experiencing mental health crises.

In late April, a 54-year-old Washington man was taken into custody following a nearly five-hour-long standoff in the Washington Police Department parking lot in which he brandished hunting knives and indicated he wanted police to kill him. Besides WPD officers, personnel from ​​the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The incident was resolved without anyone getting hurt. Police called it a successful outcome.