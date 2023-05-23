Despite provoking a robust police response, no charges are expected in two recent incidents that, according to Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong, highlight the difficult job facing law enforcement when confronted with people experiencing mental health crises.
In late April, a 54-year-old Washington man was taken into custody following a nearly five-hour-long standoff in the Washington Police Department parking lot in which he brandished hunting knives and indicated he wanted police to kill him. Besides WPD officers, personnel from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The incident was resolved without anyone getting hurt. Police called it a successful outcome.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. In an interview Monday, Armstrong said there was “no question” the man whose actions led to the standoff “was in a serious mental health crisis,” and that police had previously been familiar with him.
“That does help if we have a prior history with the person and we understand kind of where they’re coming from,” Armstrong said. “Not always do we have that luxury.”
Another thing that helped with that April 28 incident, he said, was that one of the WPD officers and two of the Franklin County deputies who responded to the scene were trained hostage negotiators. Armstrong noted that his goal is to have all of his officers receive Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, which “all but a handful” of the newest of the department’s 30 officers have done.
In another incident earlier this month, police were called to Washington Square Center in response to what was initially reported as a stabbing, but police later determined there was no one to charge in connection with the incident.
“That’s not our focus now,” Armstrong said, adding that there is “no doubt” that “there was a mental health aspect” to the case.
Armstrong said that for police to take action in a situation involving someone suffering from a mental health crisis, there are “very specific criteria” that allow them to intervene.
“They need to either be a danger to themselves or a danger to someone else. That’s where we will step in,” he said.
“But if it’s outside of that, then we have to dig deeper and try to find out ‘OK, what can we do for this person?’ And that’s where the other resources come in. Quite often, we don’t have enough to take them into custody, but we feel like they probably need some assistance, and then we’ll facilitate that.”
That can include contacting the person’s relatives or mental health facilities that might be able to provide assistance. Even if police are able to connect the person to mental health services, though, Armstrong said the chances are high that they will soon have another encounter with law enforcement.
“Even if we do, you know, take someone into protective custody for a mental health situation, we say they’re a danger to themself, we feel that, we complete an affidavit, we transport them to whatever proper mental health facility, I feel that’s where the bottom kind of falls out sometimes,” he said. “Often we’ll transport them to a facility and a couple days later they’re back and we’re dealing with the same person.”
According to WPD Officer Matthew Cooper, chairman of Franklin County’s CIT Council, the county also has a Peer Support Team consisting of first responders from various agencies that meets with officers “just to talk about the ups and downs, the good and bad, what could have been done better” following incidents such as the April 28 confrontation in the WPD parking lot.
“Sometimes we just need to talk those things through to process them,” Cooper said. “We’re just there to talk.”
Law enforcement training for mental health situations has improved significantly since he started with WPD nearly three decades ago, Armstrong said, but getting people the help they need remains a challenge.
“It feels to me there’s limited resources on where they can go and receive long-term care. I feel like it’s almost a Band-Aid a lot of times,” he said.
Further complicating matters is the fact that drug addiction often goes “hand in hand” with mental health issues, Armstrong explained, whether that is because the person coming into contact with police is attempting to self-medicate their mental illness with drugs or the drugs are the cause of their mental health issues.
Armstrong noted that every incident is different, and that if someone commits a crime during a mental health episode, particularly if there is an identifiable victim, they may still face charges despite their suffering a mental health crisis. It is in law enforcement’s interest, though, to connect people with resources that can help them, he said.
“The minute we leave, their problem doesn’t end. I mean if we just say ‘Well, sorry, we can’t help you, good luck,’ something’s going to happen again and we’re going to be back dealing with this person. So it’s to our benefit to make sure they get the help they need,” he said.
Ultimately, however, mental health issues pose a problem for law enforcement that goes beyond anything any given local police department can control, Armstrong said.
“I don’t know what the solution is,” he said. “I know it’s difficult, just mental health — locally, statewide, nationally — it’s a tough thing.”