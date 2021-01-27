Authorities say they have arrested the man who burglarized, or attempted to burglarize, five townhomes along Washington's Front Street during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 26.
In a press release, the Washington Police Department said Nicholas E. Beanblossom, 36, has been taken into custody. Beanblossom, who told authorities he is homeless, has been charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of stealing for an item valued at more than $750, and possession of burglary tools.
His bond has been set at at $175,000 cash only, according to the police department.
Authorities say their investigation into the burglary began after receiving a report that a male subject was seen breaking into the attached garages of four townhomes on West Front Street. The same subject was also seen attempting to enter a fifth townhome's garage.
The residents of four of the five townhomes were asleep inside their residence at the time the suspect entered or attempted to enter, according to police. The subject never entered the living spaces of the homes.
Instead, the police allege that the man seemingly targeted the vehicles parked in the garages and the contents of the garage. At this time, the only thing reported missing was a semiautomatic handgun, which was stolen from one of those vehicles.
Officers with the Washington Police Department say they were able to identify Beanblossom using the multiple exterior surveillance cameras, owned by the homeowners.
"This information was distributed to officers of this department and other agencies. In doing so, the suspect was identified, along with the registration information for the vehicle he was driving," said Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
He continued, "(The homeowners) use of exterior surveillance cameras, like the Ring doorbell camera, was vital to our agency in identifying the suspect in this case, and getting him into custody quickly. We encourage the use of these types of devices to keep our citizens safe."
Beanblossom and his vehicle were later spotted by an off-duty officer at a gas station in Union. The Union Police Department made contact with Beanblossom and took him into custody. Police later searched the vehicle and found the case to the stolen handgun was found, along with other tools used to commit burglaries. The stolen handgun has not been recovered.
According to the police department's statement, Beanblossom admitted to the burglaries at the residences and to stealing the handgun when questioned by authorities.
An arraignment has not been scheduled in Beanblossom's case, according to electronic court records.