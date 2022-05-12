Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, fewer than 2 percent are still alive, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. On Monday, five met at the Presbyterian Church of Washington for a lunch hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Area residents and veterans Ott Jasper, Oscar Rode, Fred Girvin, Don Northington and Emil Poertner gathered for the event, sharing a little about themselves and their service.
Jasper said “it feels good” to meet with other veterans of the war. “There’s people you’d never know that was in there.”
Jasper served in a tank in the European theater, narrowly missing out on the Battle of the Bulge because of a broken toe. For that injury, and another, he received two Purple Hearts. Jasper said he tries to meet regularly with other veterans and has attended the annual DAR event since it began.
Rosalie McGaugh, regent of the local DAR chapter, said it is part of her organization’s mission to serve veterans. It first organized a WWII veteran lunch three years ago.
On a personal level, she said it is interesting to hear the stories of WWII veterans, and connect them with each other, so they can share experiences. Without Monday’s lunch, she said she would have never known about Poertner and other airmen flying airplanes loaded with barrels of fuel over the Himalayan Mountains.
She said other area WWII veterans can reach her by phone about future events at (636) 390-1802.
Don Northington, who enlisted near the end of the war, recalled in an interview after lunch an older cousin who served on the USS Enterprise and a friend who was part of the force who invaded the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day.
He said it’s important for veterans to share their experiences with each other.
“I’ve talked with veterans and most of the families have told me that they don’t talk about the war and so if they think you’ve been in it, they’ll talk to you. Most of the time they don’t say those stories,” Northington said.
Northington was also the superintendent of the Washington School District for 16 years and president of the Washington Chamber of Commerce for several years. He is participating in an Honor Flight to tour Washington D.C. in June.