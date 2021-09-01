Work on roads near Washington’s new South Point Elementary School is expected to begin the week of Sept. 13.
The $1.1 million project will start on Old Highway 100, east of the Washington city limits, then go to St. Johns Road, which goes by the new Washington School District campus, which is located south of Old Highway 100 and north of new Highway 100.
The project calls for the roads to go from unmarked to having center lines and striping on the edges of the road and includes a hot mix overlay, said Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch.
More than 11 miles of road will be completed as part of the project, which is scheduled to be completed Oct. 1, weather permitting, Grutsch said.
The work will be scheduled so it does not interfere with kids being dropped off and picked up at school, he said, with traffic controlled by flaggers and all road workers wearing high-visibility clothing and equipment, as required by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Grutsch said.
The portion of the project near Old Highway 100 will take between seven and 10 days to complete, he said.
Once work near South Point Elementary is complete, workers will move on to Thornton Road near Pacific and Little Tavern Road near Labadie.
County commissioners approved the $1.1 million agreement with Pace Construction Co. LLC of St. Louis at their July 6 meeting.
Pace was the lowest of three bidders on the project. Other bidders were N.B. West Contracting, of Pacific, which bid $1.2 million, and Krupp Construction, of Ellisville, which bid $1.3 million.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at the time that the paving project was promised to the school district.
The county usually contracts out one large paving job each year, Grutsch said.
The intersection of new Highway 100 and St. Johns Road is considered a top priority in a study on Highway 100 that consultants with George Butler Associates, of Lenexa, Kansas, are completing for MoDOT, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The 78,000-square-foot South Point Elementary School opened to students Aug. 23. It houses up to 600 kindergarten through sixth grade students and cost $18.3 million to build.