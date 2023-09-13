Hansen Park construction
After being dormant for months, progress is being made on the new Hansen Park in downtown Union.

Construction on the park, located at the corner of East Main and North Oak streets, was delayed two months because contractor K.J. Unnerstall has also been working on Highway 50 upgrades in Union, Robert Borgmann, trustee for the late Robert “Bob” Hansen’s estate, said at the Thursday, Sept. 7, Union Development Corp. board meeting.

