After being dormant for months, progress is being made on the new Hansen Park in downtown Union.
Construction on the park, located at the corner of East Main and North Oak streets, was delayed two months because contractor K.J. Unnerstall has also been working on Highway 50 upgrades in Union, Robert Borgmann, trustee for the late Robert “Bob” Hansen’s estate, said at the Thursday, Sept. 7, Union Development Corp. board meeting.
“Because that concrete has to be completed before they can move up there,” Borgmann said. “KJ’s got that under control, they’re up there now every day.”
Work has been ongoing at the house at 15 N. Oak St. that is to remain as part of the park.
“Frankly, there’s been quite a bit done in the house, and it’s almost finished inside,” Borgmann said.
The restrooms were expected to be completed within the next week, Borgmann said.
Hansen was a Union civic and business leader and longtime East Central College board member who owned the buildings on the site of the planned park. His trust is responsible for transforming the area into a park pursuant to the wishes of Hansen, who died in 2021.
Once completed, the park will be transferred to the city of Union, which will maintain and operate it. The Hansen trust is paying for construction of the park.
The Union Rotary Club’s annual 0.1-kilometer race will use Hansen Park as part of the event, though the park is not expected to be ready for this year’s race, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the UDC meeting.
“In the future, they’re going to coordinate with Hansen Park and do an event around there to honor Bob and do the 0.1-K as part of that,” he said.
City officials have said Hansen Park is a key component of downtown redevelopment plans. It is located on Main Street just down from a block the city has purchased between United Bank of Union’s main branch and City Hall. The city plans to redevelop the block and shut down Main Street for events between Hansen Park and the redeveloped block, which could include a small amphitheater and farmers’ market pavilion.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted in March 2022 to accept the donation of Hansen Park when it is completed, with certain conditions. Buildings located on the site of the park were demolished later that spring.
Union is required to maintain the park “in perpetuity” or the park will revert to the East Central College Foundation or Zion United Church of Christ.
The park’s trust is responsible for all costs in carrying out Hansen’s wishes for the park, including demolition, excavation and hiring a contractor for the site, according to the agreement.
