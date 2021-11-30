The National Shoe Retailers Association (NSRA) inducted Randy Brown into its hall of fame at its leadership conference in November in Tucson, Arizona.
The owner of Brown’s Family Shoe Store in Washington, Brown entered the footwear industry in 1979, taking over the store from his parents, Ransome and Lois Brown, who launched it in 1950. Brown has since retired to his home in Labadie but not before expanding the business to include about 75 employees who work at several New Balance stores in St. Louis, Branson and Overland Park, Kansas.
NSRA Chairman Phil Wright introduced Brown at the conference. “He’s had a clear vision for his business, with leadership skills fostered in the Boy Scouts and the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” he said, referencing Brown’s five-year stint as a state trooper before jumping to the shoe industry.
Brown also has taught at East Central College and Oklahoma State University at Okmulgee and has served as president of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc.
A member of NSRA since 1982, Brown served 20 years on the board of directors and was elected chairman in 2004. Ten years later, in 2014, Brown was named retailer of the year by the organization.
The NSRA Hall of Fame was launched in 2012 to celebrate individuals who have made a significant impact on the footwear industry. According to NSRA’s website, inductees “are honored for a combination of traits,” including retail leadership, personal and professional integrity, exceptional insight, service to their communities, participation in charitable activities and overall service to NSRA. Since it began, 23 individuals have been named to the hall, including the class of 2021. Brown was inducted into the hall of fame with Bob Infantino, former CEO of The Rockport Group, which is based in New York.
Brown said that he was surprised by the call telling him of the honor but that the trip to Tucson was “a lifetime experience not because of the award, No. 1, but because we were able to bring our whole family.”
In a message to Brown, past NSRA president Chuck Schuyler said, “In my estimation, there is no more deserving person for this honor. You have the respect of the NSRA membership, sponsors and the independent retail community. You’ve always been a wonderful ambassador for NSRA, and you represent member stores with integrity and dignity.”
According to Missourian archives, Brown’s Shoe Center is a four-time winner of the Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine, last winning in 2018.
In addition to friendly customer service and quality footwear, the shoe store supports various nonprofits and agencies, including Franklin County CASA, Franklin County Area United Way, Washington Rotary Club, Four Rivers Area YMCA, Franklin County Humane Society and Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles County.