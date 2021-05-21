Jamie Hammock-Jost is missing. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community’s help to find her.
Hammock-Jost was last seen Tuesday, May 18, in the area of Westwood Road and Riverwood Drive, St. Clair, according to a Facebook post by the department that was confirmed by Sgt. Doug Thomas.
Hammock-Jost is 43 years old, 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities do not know her clothing description.
Anyone with information should call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560. Then choose option 0 and ask to speak to the road patrol supervisor.