Jamie Hammock-Jost missing woman

Jamie Hammock-Jost was last seen Tuesday, May 18.

 Submitted Photo.

Jamie Hammock-Jost is missing. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community’s help to find her.

Hammock-Jost was last seen Tuesday, May 18, in the area of Westwood Road and Riverwood Drive, St. Clair, according to a Facebook post by the department that was confirmed by Sgt. Doug Thomas.

Hammock-Jost is 43 years old, 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities do not know her clothing description.

Anyone with information should call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560. Then choose option 0 and ask to speak to the road patrol supervisor.

