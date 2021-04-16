Sullivan Police Department officers are searching for Sullivan woman Jennifer Brozovich, who has been missing since the morning of April 14.
Brozovich, 60, was driving a black 2006 Pontiac Torrent, which is a compact SUV, Ltd. Patrick Johnson said.
She was last seen in the Sullivan area, he said, but “the family has led us to believe she may have been in the Springfield, Missouri, area, and we are working with law enforcement in that area to confirm that.”
Brozovich is a 5-foot-4-inch, 120-pound white woman, according to Johnson and the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.
Anyone with information should call the Sullivan Police at 573-468-8001.
They should do so even if they are out of the area, Johnson said.
“We’re hoping that she turns up safe and sound,” he said.