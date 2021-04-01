One person is dead and another hurt from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to St. Clair Police Department Chief Michael Wirt.
The body of 42-year-old Misty G. Ennis, of St. Clair, was discovered around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of Shady Street, which is near St. Clare Catholic Church and St. Clair Elementary School.
Wirt said officers attempted to make contact with any occupants inside the home when they arrived at the scene. After receiving a search warrant, officers with the municipal police department and Franklin County Sheriff SWAT team entered the home, where they discovered an unidentified male subject. He had been injured by what authorities are describing as a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Officials did not identify where the man was injured.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries by St. Clair paramedics and ambulance crews. The medical condition of the male subject is unknown, according to Wirt.
The cause of Ennis’ death remains under investigation. Her body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office so that an autopsy can be performed. Police say they were able to identify her body using her fingerprints.
Officers say that Ennis and the unidentified man knew each other and that there “is no foreseeable threat to the community.”