With "broken hearts," Borgia parishioners pause to pray for Nashville shooting victims

More than 150 parishioners filled the pews of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church Tuesday evening as the congregation gathered in prayer to support the family of Evelyn Dieckhaus, who was among the six victims in the shooting on Monday at The Convenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
The third grader is the daughter of Mike and Katy Dieckhaus, of Nashville, and the granddaughter of Tom and Linda Dieckhaus, of Washington.
“Our hearts are broken and heavy as we gather this evening to mourn the loss of Evelyn,” Rev. Mike Boehm said as he welcomed parishioners and community members to the service.
“The sting of such an unjust incident and those emotions run through us are numerous, aren’t they? There is disbelief, anger, sadness, confusion, uncertainty, and anything else that we feel,” Boehm said. “It is good for us to be together as we process this loss.”
The service was full of emotions, with parishioners holding each others hands, wiping away tears and hugging each other upon the conclusion of the service.
A St. Louis archdiocese official said the St. Louis Counseling Center is available to provide support for any person who is struggling in processing their emotions. The services of the St. Louis Counseling Center, which is a supported ministry of Catholic Charities, is available to anyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Those wishing to speak to a licensed counselor should call 314-544-3800 or email support@saintlouiscounseling.org. If someone needs immediate assistance they are encouraged to call the Life Crisis Hotline by texting or calling 988 on a mobile phone or by calling 314-647-4357 on a landline phone.
In an interview with reporters following the service, Boehm also choked back tears as he discussed the shooting.
“When I first heard about (the shooting), my initial reaction, of course, was shock and sorrow. Then to learn of this personal connection, it just made it all the more real” said Boehm, who added that his emotions following the shooting have ranged from sadness to anger and confusion.
“Why does this have to happen?” Boehm said. “Why is this story getting repeated over and over again? How many times is it going to get repeated?”
Boehm said the questions continued with him as he made his daily trek from his offices toward St. Francis Borgia Grade School on Tuesday morning.
“I walked into the school like I do everyday, but it sure had a different focus this morning,” Boehm said. “What else do we need to do to keep our kids safe? Their safety is our top priority, and it will always be that. We just have to hope and pray that we can do enough (to keep them safe).”
Even with those lingering questions, Boehm told parishioners that the ministry and teachings of Jesus can provide a path forward.
“None of us have all of the answers, not one of us can take away this pain, and we will all struggle with the unanswerable question of ‘Why?’,” Boehm said. “Amidst in all of this, we don’t have the adequate words to speak, but thankfully God does. We hear God’s words of hope, words that point us to the cross and may we never forget that the cross leads us to the empty tomb of Easter Sunday.”
“It is there (at the empty tomb) that we see Jesus’ gift of hope to us,” said Boehm, who urged attendees to remember that God’s presence surrounds them even in moments of turmoil and sadness.
“He comes to be with us,” Boehm said. “He comes to be with us especially in these difficult moments like this, so that we can know his presence, his compassion, and his love.”
Boehm said Borgia’s typical Tuesday night Mass is attended by 20 people. The attendance at Tuesday’s Mass is a testament to how deeply the Washington community feels for the Dieckhaus family.
“(The Dieckhaus family) are just great people and they’ve been around for many years,” Boehm told reporters at the service. “They have lots of friends here and a ton of support from this parish and from Washington. ... People have interacted with them, with their kids who they went to school with, or who they worked with, or who they partied with or who they prayed with. The Dieckhaus’ just mean the world to (this parish).”
After the service, Boehm the parish’s focus will remain on supporting the Dieckhaus family in the weeks and months to come.
“The outpouring of the community tonight to be in prayer together is what we can do right now,” Boehm said. “What’s awesome about this community is that it is so well known for the support that it gives to people who are in need. Right now, the people in need are Evelyn’s family and helping them as we can.”
Boehm said the congregation’s prayers also remain with the families of the other shooting victims and with those who responded to the scene in Nashville.
In addition to Dieckhaus, police have identified the victims as Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, both students, and Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill, all faculty members at the school.
Boehm said he hopes the tragedy in Nashville will serve as a lasting reminder “to be more kind.”
“May it remind us to love our families more, to not take things for granted,” Boehm said. “May those words and acts of kindness that we hear in scripture be carried out into the world so that we are more loving and kind to one another.”