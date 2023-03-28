 Skip to main content
With "broken hearts," Borgia parishioners pause to pray for Nashville shooting victims

More than 150 parishioners filled the pews of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church Tuesday evening as the congregation gathered in prayer to support the family of Evelyn Dieckhaus, who was among the six victims in the shooting on Monday at The Convenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The third grader is the daughter of Mike and Katy Dieckhaus, of Nashville, and the granddaughter of Tom and Linda Dieckhaus, of Washington. 

Rev. Mike Boehm, pastor at St. Francis Borgia in Washington, welcomes parishioners and guests to Mass Tuesday, March 28. The Mass was dedicated to Evelyn Dieckhaus, a 9-year-old killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Dieckhaus is the granddaughter of a Washington couple. 