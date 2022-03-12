Union’s annual Wingfest has outgrown its space outside the city auditorium and needs to spread its wings at a new location, organizers and city officials said.
The event, which typically draws between 1,500 and 2,000 people over two days in the fall, is planning to move to the Franklin County Fairgrounds, located between City Park and City Lake in Union, for the 2022 event. Scheduled for Oct. 7-8, Wingfest is a collaboration between the city and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I think it’s going to be a better event than the other location, because it’s going to put a lot less strain on the city,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said Thursday at the Union Development Corp. board meeting. “It will still be on a paved surface, and it has none of the power issues we were running into before trying to set up for the street.”
The event also can be expanded in the larger location, Schmieder said. “Where we were, we were kind of boxed in,” he said.
Another reason to move Wingfest to the fairgrounds is features like fencing and the musical stage already are stored there, said chamber board President Barbara Laberer. Moving the event would eliminate the need to transport the items across town.
The fairgrounds also have adequate power for the event.
“We always had to bring in generators to help power everything,” Laberer said of the downtown event. “Whereas, at the fairgrounds, there’s power everywhere.”
Along with featured chicken wing eating and cooking contests, Wingfest also includes live music and a cornhole tournament. It traditionally kicks off with Friday’s Rotary Club of Union 0.1-kilometer fun run, which started at Elmer’s Tavern and went downhill for a tenth of a kilometer to the auditorium.
In 2020, officials said attendance for the event was hurt by rain. In 2021, the threat of rain led organizers to move Saturday’s events inside the auditorium.
At the fairgrounds, the band and other activities could be moved under one of its pavilions in case of bad weather, said Laberer, who is also a Union alderman.
The fairgrounds already have an area set aside for horseshoes, which would allow Wingfest to host a horseshoe tournament, Laberer said.
“There’s more room,” she said. “We’ll hopefully be able to get more food trucks, more kid events. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but we’re working on it.”
Schmieder will work on the plan over the next several months, he said.