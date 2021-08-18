Cramped aisles and one-way traffic are things of the past for customers of Williams Brothers Meat Market.
Don’t be fooled trying to enter the retail store at the Williams Brothers location at 607 W. Fifth St.: If you tug on the store’s old door, it won’t open. Instead, head over to the west half of the building, and you’ll enter into a sparkling new retail space complete with a lunch counter, aisles, freezers and coolers to pick out packaged meats, cheeses and other products and, of course, a long counter with fresh chicken breasts, filet mignon, bratwursts and other meat products available to order. Danny Williams estimates the new retail area to be about three times the size of the old space, though he did not have the exact square footage.
Overall, the addition, made in 2019, has added 4,300 square feet and opened up more room for a new easy-clean cutting room, larger kitchen, sausage fermentation area and walk-in coolers. Going from 4,000 square feet to 8,300 square feet also saves time, gas and effort because staff won’t have to run back and forth from Williams Brothers’ plant on Eighth Street.
“It does not necessarily mean it’s going to increase output because we’re making it down at the plant right now,” Danny Williams said. “This is going be a much smoother transition because we don’t have to make it down there and move it up here. Now it’s all being made here, sold here.”
Previously, prepackaged meats like sausages and pork chops were made at the Eighth Street plant and transported to be sold at their Fifth Street location. Also making the trip are quartered beefs and sides of hog and lamb, ready to be cut and picked up by the individual who contracted the butchering. Now, the contracted butchering and meat to be distributed to grocery stores will stay on Eighth Street, and retail products, which make up about 70 percent of business, will stay on Fifth Street.
Williams Brothers contracted with Eagan Building Group in St. Louis, who subcontracted with local businesses like Quality Taping & Painting, American Electric & Data and Skouby Brothers Plumbing to do the renovations. Not all of the work is finished, though, especially behind the scenes. Danny Williams said it will be a couple months before the staff has everything set up.
Right now the lunch area has three tables with three chairs each, but the team is hoping to eventually have five or six more tables, as well as beer and fresh produce displayed. The workspace through the door behind the counter also will see major changes as the company adds new coolers and other processing equipment.
Steve Williams said the company is planning an open house to show the public the preparation process.
The company’s new space was previously occupied by Daydreams Day Spa, which moved to 6244 Highway 100. The price tag on the renovations was more than $500,000, but that has been mostly offset by increased business though the pandemic. Revenue surged by more than 50 percent from 2019 to 2020.
“This is our second move in 40 years,” Danny Williams said. “So we spent about half of it in the old one and half of it in the second one. Hopefully we will get another 20 years on this side, unless we have to expand.”