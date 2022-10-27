Judges Gavel Graphic

For the third time, a new judge has been assigned to hear the criminal case of a First Student Bus driver charged with eight counts of third-degree kidnapping and one count of fourth-degree assault in Franklin County after authorities said the bus driver used “homemade restraints” to “hog-tie” an Autumn Hill student. 

In court on Wednesday, attorneys for Terry Rice asked that Judge Matthew Houston recuse himself from the case. Houston, a former Franklin County assistant prosecutor, was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mike Parson in February 2020, following the retirement of former Franklin County Judge David Hoven, who was the first judge to hear the case. 