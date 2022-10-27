For the third time, a new judge has been assigned to hear the criminal case of a First Student Bus driver charged with eight counts of third-degree kidnapping and one count of fourth-degree assault in Franklin County after authorities said the bus driver used “homemade restraints” to “hog-tie” an Autumn Hill student.
In court on Wednesday, attorneys for Terry Rice asked that Judge Matthew Houston recuse himself from the case. Houston, a former Franklin County assistant prosecutor, was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mike Parson in February 2020, following the retirement of former Franklin County Judge David Hoven, who was the first judge to hear the case.
Following the recusal, Judge Stanley Williams has been assigned to hear the case. A hearing has now been scheduled for Nov. 30.
The case stems from allegations that Rice repeatedly abused the child while aboard a First Student bus that took the child from their home in rural Warren County to and from the Autumn Hill State School in Union. The child is nonverbal and was unable to alert educators or his parents to the abuse.
Rice, 66, of St. Clair, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also has pleaded not guilty to the child abuse charge he faces in Warren County. A hearing in that case has been set for Dec. 6 in Warrenton.
Earlier this month, a confidential settlement was reached in the civil lawsuit against Rice, bus aide Ruth Cunningham and First Student Bus Company. However, Rice still faces the criminal charges in Franklin and Warren counties.
According to court records in the civil case, Rice’s restraints reportedly broke the child’s arm in April 2019 and Rice continued to restrain the child despite the broken arm. Medical records reportedly show the child suffered from a “nondisplaced metaphyseal buckle fracture,” according to the family’s attorney.