Union High School’s 2020 homecoming king and queen are scheduled to be announced during halftime of the Friday, Oct. 2, football game against Warrenton.
Senior queen candidates are Aurora Hubbard, Maelee Willingham, Rae Pecka and Taelor DeWeese, while senior king candidates are Adam Vancil, Austin Redhage, Canyon Terrill and Josh Meyer.
Junior attendants are Nick Birke and Aubrie Golus; sophomore attendants are Jacob Russell and Elizabeth Quaethem; and freshman attendants are Tyler Roesner and Emma Grus.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at home.