The Washington School District has hired Rachael Wilcox as the director of social emotional learning for the 2021-22 school year.
The learning coordinator’s job is to listen to the public’s, students’ and staff’s needs and build a structure “that supports the belonging of our students and our staff in the environments that they are in,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said at the Wednesday board meeting, where Wilcox’s hiring was announced.
“I could not be more honored and excited to step into this role,” Wilcox said in an interview Thursday.
The announcement follows the April 28 board meeting in which students and staff told the board about years of experiencing racist, homophobic, ableist, sexist and antisemitic harassment on school grounds without school officials providing adequate safety support. After listening to the students, the district promised to improve, and Kephart said part of Wilcox’s job will be to address these issues. The administration had planned to add the position before the spring meeting occurred.
“My first goals are to listen and learn from the community, to speak with parents and teachers and support staff members and students,” Wilcox said.
Board Vice President Jason Oesterly said Wednesday that Wilcox did not plan on implementing major changes until after she learned the community’s wishes.
Wilcox will not introduce critical race theory into the curriculum, she and Kephart said. Critical race theory examines the interactions race has with law and institutional factors and was developed by civil rights scholars and activists.
Kelly Brinkmann attended the meeting and during the public comment section told the board, “As we continue through this relationship with this new position, we’ll be looking to you for that full transparency regarding the philosophy and how it’s being implemented.”
Prior to working in Washington, Wilcox was a first grade teacher at Independence Elementary School in the Francis Howell School District (FHSD) in St. Charles County.
She worked with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education last summer building community within online spaces as part of an initiative launching online learning.
She also served on the Teacher Advisory Council for the state commissioner; was a consultant for Character Strong, an organization that has helped develop curriculum for social emotional learning; and was a board member for a project by nonprofit Digital Promise, where she connected academics with social emotional learning.
Wilcox was named 2012 FHSD Special Education Teacher of the Year, Independence’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, 2019 FHSD Teacher of the Year and 2019 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. She also received the 2020 Horace Mann Friend of Education award, won the 2020 California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence and was a 2020 Missouri Teacher of the Year finalist.
She received her bachelor of education from McKendree University, and she got her master of special education for grades four through 12 and a specialty degree in administration from Arkansas State University.
She and her husband, Pat, have three kids: Sawyer, 3; David, 8; and Kaylynn, 10.