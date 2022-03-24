After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hermann Wiener Dog Derby is returning March 27 at the Hermann City Park, the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release.
The event will be part of the larger Hermann Wurstfest, which begins Friday and also includes a Braunschweiger Ball at The Piano Bar at 5 p.m. Friday; gourmet sausage tastings and traditional German music and dancing at Stone Hill Winery’s Sherry House and Hermannhof Festhalle Saturday and Sunday; a Volksmarch, or “people march,” Saturday and Sunday through town; a German wine dinner Saturday at Adam Puchta Winery; and an all-you-can-eat sausage breakfast at the Hermann Fire House No. 1 Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to the press release.
The wiener dog derby festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, including a dog costume contest, dog talent show and wiener dog run. The costume contest and talent show is open to dogs of all breeds, but only dachshunds can participate in the derby, which will be the last competition. Dog owners are asked to bring their pet’s up-to-date vaccination records, which are required for all canine activities.
“For those who may not know, the dachshund is also known as a ‘wiener dog’ or ‘sausage dog,’ because of their long, slender bodies, which is the perfect breed for our sausage-themed activities,” Lisa Stevens, Wiener Dog Derby chairperson, said in the release. “The Wiener Dog Derby is always a big draw at Wurstfest, and we’re thrilled to once again be able to host this friendly competition for our four-legged friends and spectators alike. This is a fun, family-friendly event, and we are excited to make this the best year yet.”
Registration will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. but dog owners can pre-register online at visithermann.com/your-guide-to-wurstfest-2022, according to the release.
There will be three divisions: the “cocktail franks” division, for all dachshunds up to 1 year old; the “frankfurters” division, for dogs from 1 to 5 years old; and the “ball park franks” division, for dachshunds 5 years and older.
After a winner has been established in each division, the top three dogs will compete for the coveted title of fastest wiener at the Wurstfest.
In addition to the competitions, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at the event.