Nearly $86 million could be coming to assist with Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair.
Phase one of the 12.37-mile safety and capacity improvement project was among those on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Draft 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The project is scheduled to start construction in fiscal year 2026-27, though officials did not identify which portion of Highway 47 would be widened during this initial construction phase.
Of its estimated $85.74 million cost for the first phase, $68.59 million is expected to come from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
A public comment period on the draft STIP started Wednesday and continues through June 17.
The Highway 47 project could be removed in the future if the Missouri General Assembly repeals the law passed in 2021 that is scheduled to increase the gasoline tax to 29 cents per gallon by 2025, from the previous 17 cents per gallon.
While some legislators proposed eliminating the gas tax increase during the 2022 legislative session, nothing was approved by the time the session ended May 13. But MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that they wanted to make sure no legislative action that impacted funding was taken this year before releasing the draft STIP.
“The good news is that we did not have to do that, so we are very pleased to be in this position, to be able to present to the commission what we believe to be the single-largest Statewide Transportation Improvement Program in Missouri state history,” he said. “This is quite an achievement that’s taken collective efforts of policy makers, state leaders like the governor, lieutenant governor and the leadership of the commission that has really been very forceful in its standing on the need for resources to do the job that the citizens expect us to do.”
Most of the other Franklin County projects on the draft STIP were not listed as being impacted by a future gas tax repeal, but one that could be impacted is $2.5 million in pavement resurfacing and repairs and guardrail upgrades on an 8.6-mile stretch of Highway 100 between Highway AT in Villa Ridge east to near the St. Louis County line. That project is scheduled to start construction in fiscal year 2024-25.
McKenna told commissioners that construction prices have gone up “considerably.” “With what we’re seeing with inflation, there was no time like the present to get on this,” he said.
Comments can be submitted at modot.org/DRAFTSTIP, by emailing STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov or by calling 1-888-275-6636. The commission will review the comments before considering the draft STIP at its July 6 meeting.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.