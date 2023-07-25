Taking the stage
Buy Now

The Washington High School Wind Symphony performs in concert at the school. The ensemble has been selected as one of six bands to perform at the 86th annual Missouri Music Educators Association Conference in late January 2024.

 Submitted Photo.

The Washington High School Wind Symphony has been selected to perform at the 86th Annual Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA) Conference.

Out of 100 bands who submitted pieces for this honor, WHS Wind Symphony was one of six chosen to perform at the conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.