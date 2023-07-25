The Washington High School Wind Symphony has been selected to perform at the 86th Annual Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA) Conference.
Out of 100 bands who submitted pieces for this honor, WHS Wind Symphony was one of six chosen to perform at the conference.
WHS Director of Bands Stewart Alloway said it was the highest honor a music program can achieve, and that this was the first year WHS has applied to be considered for the conference.
“The best way I can describe it is that this is our way of winning state, like a state championship,” Alloway said. “So with it being the highest honor, it was really something I wanted to do for the community and kind of do for what this program has been able to accomplish. I feel like Washington has been able to accomplish a lot of amazing things, but I have felt like we haven’t gotten the credit for it, at least in the music community.”
Alloway said when he was hired at WHS in 2021, he set goals to showcase the music department’s skills and he feels he is accomplishing those goals.
“The School District of Washington has a very talented group of musicians,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said in an email, “and we are honored to have our students perform for the MMEA Conference.”
The MMEA conference is scheduled for January and is attended by music educators across the state. Besides hosting professional development sessions, the top ensembles in the state for band, choir and orchestra perform for the educators. The concert series showcases the top performing ensembles in the state as well as inspiring other educators.
This is the first time Washington High School has been chosen for this conference.
