Numerous area first responders and law enforcement agencies will converge on Washington High School next Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, for “unactive killer” training.

“There’s going to be various schools and law enforcement from four counties,” Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said in an interview Thursday. “They’re expecting 70 law enforcement officers. There will be about 30 to 40 fire and EMS people each day, so they’re running through a whole battery of drills.”