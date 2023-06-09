Numerous area first responders and law enforcement agencies will converge on Washington High School next Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, for “unactive killer” training.
“There’s going to be various schools and law enforcement from four counties,” Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said in an interview Thursday. “They’re expecting 70 law enforcement officers. There will be about 30 to 40 fire and EMS people each day, so they’re running through a whole battery of drills.”
The training will be similar to what is often called “active shooter” training, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
“We call it ‘active killer’ training because why downplay it if somebody’s actively being killed?” Pelton said. “It’s just different terminology, same training.”
Besides Pelton’s office and the Washington Fire Department, agencies on the planning committee for the training include the Washington Police Department, Washington Area Ambulance District, Union Ambulance District, Union Fire Protection District, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Washington Emergency Management and Mercy Hospitals.
“So there’s a lot of players involved in this,” said Frankenberg.
Pelton noted that the Washington School District is also a member of the planning committee, although Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said the district is doing little more than providing the high school as the location for the training.
“We will have some administrators that will be there just to observe, but we’re really not doing anything more than providing the site,” Kephart said.
Pelton said the active killer training is held annually at different locations.
“Last year we held it in Union. It’s our hope every year to move it to a different municipality to get more exposure to different schools and to get different disciplines there,” he said.
“So it will be a pretty large-scale event where we’ll do some hands-on, practical training — just training and preparing for the worst and praying for the best,” Pelton said.
He added that schools, faith-based organizations and workplaces are examples of “soft targets” and it’s important for first responders to know how to deal with crisis situations in those environments.
“It’s important to partner with our first responder partners, fire and EMS and law all together, because truly, heaven forbid that a situation like that happens, we would all be working all hands on deck,” he said.
Frankenberg noted that the total number of people attending each day of the trainings is expected to be in the hundreds.
“So it’s a big undertaking,” he said.
If people see a lot of first responder vehicles at Washington High School on Thursday or Friday, Pelton said, they should be aware that they’re only there for the training and there is not an actual emergency taking place.
“And we’ll have some training barriers out and training cones to let people know. We’ll be utilizing radio, so for people with the scanners, you know, we’ll announce that it is a training, only a training,” he said.
“Unfortunately in the world we live in, we want our guys to be prepared in the event that this tragedy strikes locally,” Pelton said. “So we’re looking forward to the training, and, you know, God willing we’ll never have to utilize it in real life, but in the event that we do, we’ll be prepared.”