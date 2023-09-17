Three Washington High School students have been accepted into a program called “The Supreme Court and My Hometown.”
The program is locally hosted by the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court Eastern Missouri, the Federal Bar Association St. Louis Chapter and the Judicial Learning Center in St. Louis.
Interested high school students are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity to delve into the inner workings of the federal judiciary and the Supreme Court of the United States, through the lens of a landmark case originating in the St. Louis area: Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier (1988).
WHS students involved in the program are seniors Ellie Reinken, Kendra Bliss and Emelia (Mia) Narup. All three students have taken AP Government and Politics at WHS from teacher Allison Chaney, who encouraged them to pursue this opportunity.
High school students from the St. Louis area accepted into the program are scheduled to meet 12 times after school for two hours per session, mostly at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis.
The purpose of the program is to teach students about the role of the Supreme Court, as well as the work of the federal court system, through a review of cases that enable students to connect more easily with the Court.
The course of study will immerse the students in a review of the facts, trials, and appeals that led to the Supreme Court decisions. At the end of the review sessions, students will complete a capstone project that further solidifies their learning and enhances their creative skills.
Students who fully participate in the program will receive a Supreme Court Historical Society Scholar Certificate, a Supreme Court Historical Society gift bag, mentoring from and networking with St. Louis area legal professionals and scholars, recognition for work on the Community Exhibit in the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, valuable legal research and skills experience, and a behind the scenes look at a federal courthouse.
