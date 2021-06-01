Graduate: ‘I’ll always be a Blue Jay’
Gratitude was the prevailing feeling for students and families at Friday’s graduation ceremony for Washington High School.
For the 314 seniors, the in-person commencement exercises — the 120th commencement in the school’s history — was held outdoors on Rauch Field at Jim Scanlan Stadium.
“Where we go with our lives, we know that we were lucky to have been raised by such supportive and loving people,” said Harsh Patel, who was one of several students to address the audience that was huddled under blankets and umbrellas as intermittent rain fell throughout the ceremony, and temperatures hovered in the low- to mid-50s.
“Believe me when I say no one will be happier for our successes than the people who have raised us and the community we have called home,” Patel said.
Paige Robinson, who praised the school for preparing graduates with the skills necessary for life after high school, challenged her fellow newly minted alumni to always be proud of their time at WHS.
“Now we are going off today, but we can’t forget that this will always be our forever home,” Robinson said. “Not only have these four walls (of WHS) supported us since day one of freshman year, but the town of Washington has and always will continue to support us. So in four years or in 20 years, don’t forget where you came from. Washington will always be here to welcome you back home.”
Washington High School’s graduation marked the final commencement for Franklin County area high schools. All other public and parochial schools held their graduations earlier in the month.
Back at WHS, graduates Owen Bartlett and Davis Gruber offered high fives and fist bumps to their fellow alumni as they passed with their diplomas. Bartlett and Gruber said they will cherish their time at WHS.
“What I’ll remember the most is the friendships, of how everyone supported one another,” said Bartlett, who aspires to return to the halls of WHS as a member of the school’s faculty after graduating from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he plans to study English education.
“It is just a great place to grow up, in my opinion,” Bartlett said.
Gruber agreed. “I’ll always be a Blue Jay,” he said. “When people ask me in the future, I’ll always tell them that I graduated from Washington High. I’m always going to say that I’m proud to be a Blue Jay.”